"Why is she content carrying around the title?" - WWE star exposes cracks within Damage CTRL; questions Bayley's motives

WWE star Charlotte Flair recently questioned Bayley's motives behind carrying IYO SKY's championship on SmackDown.

The Queen showed up to watch IYO SKY's title match with Asuka last Friday. She even intervened when Bayley tried to use the ring ropes to SKY's advantage. But the confusion allowed the champion to roll up The Empress for the three count.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with The Queen on SmackDown Lowdown. She spoke about her shared history with The Role Model dating back to their time in NXT. Flair questioned why the Damage CTRL leader was happy carrying SKY's championship. She also claimed that her former ally's women empowerment gimmick was fake.

"It is a very different Bayley, but it is also a very different Charlotte. Yes, we have a rich history, we started together as the Four Horsewomen. But the real question is, why is she content carrying around IYO's title? I would never be content carrying around someone's luggage. This whole 'I'm helping Damage CTRL and women empowerment' is a facade. Why is she content carrying around the title? I don't buy it. You know what I do buy? Charlotte beating Bayley on any given Friday. Wooo!" [2:37 - 3:10]

Bayley also fired shots at Charlotte Flair

After this week's SmackDown, The Role Model was irate with Flair inserting herself into Damage CTRL's business.

During an exclusive interview with WWE after the show, the Damage CTRL leader claimed that The Queen only showed up whenever there was a championship in the picture.

"She just shows her face whenever there's a championship around. It was IYO vs. Asuka, Empress vs. Genius. Not Charlotte Flair, 20,000-time champion, okay?"

The former champions will battle it out on SmackDown in a one-on-one bout next week.

