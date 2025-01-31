Stone Cold Steve Austin shares an emotional update about his health

Stone Cold Steve Austin has shared an emotional update about his health and how he's doing. The star recently underwent surgery.

The WWE star needed surgery for his knees, as he revealed earlier in an Instagram post. Although he's not recovered yet, he shared an emotional update.

Stone Cold shared a post where he talked about how he still felt weak after the surgery to his knee. He went on to say that he felt pushing weights at the gym was far better than sitting at home with his leg propped up all day. The star admitted that he was not training his legs yet and wouldn't be released from physical therapy anytime soon. He confessed that he was looking forward to getting back to his car so he could race again.

The star also shared a video of him working out with his dumbbells. Clearly, with a long way to go, Stone Cold was emotional, but he was not letting that stop him.

"The road back to Offroad Racing. No, it doesn’t make a sh*t of difference how much you can lift in a race. And I’m still as weak a a kitten. But pushing weights in the gym is a sh*tload better than sitting indoors all day with your leg propped up in the air. I am not training legs yet, and I am getting close to being released from physical therapy. Then I will continue rehab on my own. Long way to go still. And I am looking to be as solid as I can be for the Mint 400 Race. I need more seat time in my KRX1000, for sure. One day at a time."

With the star still working on recovery, it's clear that any rumors regarding a Royal Rumble return are unfounded.

Stone Cold had surgery recently

Following his Total Knee Replacement surgery, Stone Cold shared an update. He said that it had been seven weeks since the operation and it had been something that he'd put off for years.

He thanked the team and said that he'd set his sights on racing in The Mint 400 in seven weeks.

It remains to be seen if the star is able to do so.

