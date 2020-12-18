Stone Cold Steve Austin shares a heartfelt throwback post with CM Punk

One of the biggest dream matches that WWE fans never got to witness is that between Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk. Fans have drawn several similarities in the anti-authority characters of both the Superstars, with many even calling CM Punk the modern-day Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently shared a throwback post with the former WWE Champion CM Punk. Austin posted two pictures of himself with Punk, one taken years ago and another one taken very recently. Austin went on to praise CM Punk as a great in-ring worker as well as on the microphone.

Throwing it back a couple of years ago and many years ago. First pic is a while back when @cmpunk stopped by my place on the Mean Streets of Los Angle Eze. Marina del Rey to be exact. Same town @georgestrait sang about...Second pic is after a show at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago. At the hotel/restaurant we always stayed at when we were in town. I think it was the Clarion or something like that.

Anyway, Chicago would turn out to be one of my best towns to work. And the Rosemont was my fave building to work because of the acoustics there. You could hear everything instantly and it was loud. Crazy ass fans that you love to work for. The kid I met many years ago did pretty damn good for himself. Great worker in the ring and dynamite on a microphone.

CM Punk on what it would take for him to get back to wrestling again

CM Punk last wrestled for WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble match. It has been nearly seven years now, yet the WWE Universe continues to cheer for The Straight Edge Superstar and is still expecting him to return someday.

During a recent appearance on Renee Paquette's (formerly known as Renee Young in WWE) Oral Sessions podcast, CM Punk spoke answered the question of what it would take for him to return to wrestling again.

"Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take above all an interesting scenario. A story that would be fun to tell. Also, just the stupidest amount of money. But they could save themselves a whole lot of money if they just presented... a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don't know. I'm a pretty picky guy, especially at this point."

1 YEAR AGO, CM PUNK RETURNED ON WWE BACKSTAGE!!!! pic.twitter.com/qS0bMrQ8eG — ❌BEST GAMER IN THE WORLD❌ (@BestGamRnDaWrld) November 25, 2020

CM Punk did return to the company, in a way, when he was announced as a special contributor for WWE Backstage last year, but he made it clear that he was employed by FOX and not WWE. With WWE Royal Rumble 2021 coming closure, the speculations of WWE bringing back CM Punk have started again. In reality, the chances of that happening are meager, but then again - 'Never say never.'