Stone Cold Steve Austin jokingly teases a match at WWE WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Six-time WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about squaring off against Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter and J.J. Dillon in a tag team match.

The wrestling veteran will be inducted into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this year. Bill Apter recently stated that Austin was missing from the Hall of Fame ceremony last year because he couldn't find a tag team partner to face him and J.J. Dillon for the tag team championships.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former six-time WWE Champion also joined the banter and said that he stayed away from the event because he did not want to cross paths with Apter and Dillon.

"Man, if I could have found a partner tough enough, I thought we would give you guys a run for your money. Y'all might have retained but then again, you might have dropped them as well we'll never know. I couldn't find a partner tough enough to mesh with my brawling style and y'all's technical proficiency," Austin said.

During the hilarious back-and-forth, Austin also put Bill over as a straight shooter in the ring. The Texas Rattlesnake even joked about returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39 to face Apter in some capacity.

"It's a scary thing. I've got to stay away from a guy like you. A real stretcher and a shooter. I got the bad wheels. If you lock something in on me, I might be prone to tap. But then again, I am Stone Cold, I don't tap. Who knows what would've happened. Maybe WrestleMania 39 in LA," the Hall of Famer added. [From 5:09 - 5:48]

You can watch the full video here:

WWE is trying to get The Rock in a match at WrestleMania 39

While Stone Cold Steve Austin may have had his swansong at WrestleMania 38, his former arch rival, The Rock, could still be a part of WrestleMania 39 in a match against Roman Reigns.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and mentioned that the clock was ticking for the Great One to have one last match. He detailed that there was nothing that could compare to the rush of standing in the ring and getting a rousing reception from the fans.

♥️FARJANA♥️CHOWDHURY♥️♥️SMITH♥️ROMAN♥️ @SMITH_FARJU_RR TRIPLE H TALKED ABOUT ROCK MATCH IF IS THERE . HE SAID YEAH HIS COUSIN TRIBAL CHIEF IS SITTING THERE WAITING FOR HIM. IN HIS HOME, THE CITY THAT HE HAS BECOME KING. THE ROCK TO EXPERIENCE ALL KIND OF MAGIC IN FRONT OF 100K PEOPLE. YEAH THERE IS A HUGE CHANCE. OMG TRIPLE H TALKED ABOUT ROCK MATCH IF IS THERE. HE SAID YEAH HIS COUSIN TRIBAL CHIEF IS SITTING THERE WAITING FOR HIM. IN HIS HOME, THE CITY THAT HE HAS BECOME KING. THE ROCK TO EXPERIENCE ALL KIND OF MAGIC IN FRONT OF 100K PEOPLE. YEAH THERE IS A HUGE CHANCE. OMG 👀 TRIPLE H TALKED ABOUT ROCK MATCH IF IS THERE 👀👀. HE SAID YEAH HIS COUSIN TRIBAL CHIEF IS SITTING THERE WAITING FOR HIM. IN HIS HOME, THE CITY THAT HE HAS BECOME KING. THE ROCK TO EXPERIENCE ALL KIND OF MAGIC IN FRONT OF 100K PEOPLE. YEAH THERE IS A HUGE CHANCE. OMG 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/ftBstdg07L

Do you think we could see Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock in a match at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil