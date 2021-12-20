×
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold to work "meaningful role" at WrestleMania in Dallas – Reports

Stone Cold Steve Austin is reportedly going to be at WrestleMania!
Nick Lombardi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 20, 2021 09:07 PM IST
News

In April 2022, WWE will host WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, and reports suggest that hometown hero and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a significant role during the two-night event.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, The Texas Rattlesnake might have a meaningful yet non-wrestling role at WrestleMania 38. The report states that WWE creative is looking for ways to make Stone Cold's role larger than simply showing up:

Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point.

The tagline for the upcoming WrestleMania is 'The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History.' Fans speculate that WrestleMania 38 will be a landmark event for WWE. Austin, one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, will help make the prediction come true.

Since WrestleMania 36, WWE has changed to a two-night format, with many fans enjoying the change of pace.

When was the last time Stone Cold appeared in a WWE ring at WrestleMania?

WWE's last WrestleMania in Texas was WrestleMania 32 in 2016. The event took place in AT&T Stadium, the same venue as the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

Austin appeared at the event following a match between The New Day and The League of Nations, with Stone Cold delivering his signature stunner to Rusev and Wade Barrett.

The #StoneColdStunner just NAILED @RusevBUL!!! #WrestleMania @steveaustinBSR https://t.co/3Cg1aG8bg1

WrestleMania 32 was a historic event, with WWE reporting that over 100,000 individuals attended the biggest pay-per-view of the year. The 12 match card saw The Rock make an appearance (and wrestle) Erick Rowan, The Undertaker face-off against Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match, a triple threat match for the inaugural WWE Women's Championship between Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns defeating Triple H to win the WWE Championship.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
