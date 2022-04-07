WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Stone Cold Steve Austin's performance at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has given his thoughts on the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The 57-year-old competed in a match for the first time since 2003 this past Saturday, as The Texas Rattlesnake faced off against Kevin Owens. The veteran defeated Owens in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 38.

During the most recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff praised Steve Austin's performance at WrestleMania. The WCW legend also highlighted how fun Stone Cold's involvement in the show was.

“I know I’m older, but to see Steve in there doing what Steve is so great at doing – even beyond that, forget about the fact that Steve and I are friends and spent a lot of time in the same industry together and were peers in that era. Forget about all of that. The crowd reaction was just awesome. It was just awesome. I just got back home and picked up in the Pat McAfee/Vince McMahon stuff and I can’t say enough good things about it. It was so much fun.” (H/T 411Mania)

It what was a memorable night for both the fans and Austin himself. The WWE Hall of Famer proved that he can still compete against the very best that wrestling has to offer.

Eric Bischoff on Stone Cold Steve Austin's botched stunner

During Night Two of WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold made a surprise appearance as he confronted both Vince McMahon and Austin Theory.

After executing a perfect stunner on Theory, Steve Austin went for Vince. However, with McMahon's age, the iconic finisher was botched quite heavily.

Despite Austin's latest stunner to the boss looking strange, Eric Bischoff still believed the spot was very entertaining.

"I know people are gonna be laughing about the Stunner or whatever, but c’mon, man. You said it, one word – fun. You pay money to be entertained and having fun is a part of that. That whole segment was nothing but fun. Yeah, the Stunner looked horrible and I would imagine Vince is very angry with himself [laughs]. But hopefully he gives himself a break because he entertained the hell out of me and a lot of people." (H/T 411Mania)

Stone Cold Steve Austin was not able to perfectly deliver his finisher to McMahon. However, fans will remember The Rattlesnake's show-stealing appearance at WrestleMania 38 for years to come.

