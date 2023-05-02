Stone Cold is having the time of his life in post-wrestling career as he takes on enormous challenges on new show

Stone Cold Steve Austin may not be wrestling, but he's currently having the time of his life, filming a new show.

The Rattlesnake's new show on A&E, Stone Cold Takes on America, will see him step outside the squared circle and his comfort zone - at least that's what it appears to be. However, it seems that there's no place in the world where Austin is uncomfortable.

As part of his new show, he has stepped into the bowling alley to compete with senior citizens and even gives a very graceful lady the shirt off his own back. That's not all, though. He gets invited behind the bar to try his bartending skills out in front of a crowd.

With the ease with which the WWE legend fits in, it's clear that he can still rule a crowd, even if he's not in an arena.

The theme of the show is simple, as he himself puts it.

"Hey, I'm Stone Cold Steve Austin, and I'm hitting the road to take on any challenge that's brave enough to take on me. I may be retired, but I ain't taking it easy, I'm taking it on!"

The retired wrestler is certainly living the good life but not missing out on adrenaline. He even drove up and over Nevada's Sand Mountain and dealt with the accompanying nerves in the way only Steve Austin can.

Sportskeeda senior editor and legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter also spoke about the WWE Hall of Famer's new show and how he was enjoying himself.

"It's a fun show, I'm going to watch it every week! I love seeing him enjoy himself and connecting with the viewer. He's just perfect for this role. No matter what a major superstar he is, he's one of the most down to earth people with anyone he connects with. If he was looking for something to be successful after his wrestling career, this is it, and that's my bottom line!" Apter said.

Bill Apter added that it was one of the most refreshing shows he'd seen in years.

While Stone Cold conquers Sand Mountain, it's clear this new show will put many exciting challenges in front of the legend. Whether the viewer is a wrestling fan, the show appears to be a must-watch!

