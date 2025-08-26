WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had his final match in Atlanta against Gunther and received a hero's welcome and exit in his retirement match. Meanwhile, Jake Hage, fka Jack Swagger, didn't have nice things to say about the veteran.

Goldberg has been one of the biggest draws in the Stamford-based promotion following his move from WCW. However, the WWE Hall of Famer had two stints under the previous regime and remained one of the biggest box office draws for the company in the years to come.

While the two-time WWE Universal Champion took the center stage, other talent weren't given a chance and were nowhere close in terms of money when it came to Goldberg. In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former World Heavyweight Champion, Jake Hager, criticized Goldberg and his methods as a performer. Later, Van Vliet pointed out Goldberg's age, to which Hager further criticized the 58-year-old veteran's actions.

"Nobody wants to watch Goldberg now. You can't run a spot. He s**ks. Yeah, I said it, bi**h. He can’t run a spot. The only thing he could do is a f**king spear and get paid $600,000 for it. Then stop pro wrestling! Sorry. I’m not sorry," Hager said (From 58:55 to 59:20)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg gives his honest opinion of his retirement match

Goldberg was aware of the fact that Father Time had caught up, and he couldn't perform like he did in his prime. The 58-year-old veteran returned to WWE for a final run and had his retirement match against Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship in Atlanta at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While he had one of his longest matches inside the ring as a performer, he had some thoughts regarding his final match. In an interview on Radio Times, the former two-time World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champion was satisfied with his first and last encounter with The Ring General.

"I wanted time to tell a story and take the audience on a ride and make them feel bad for him a little bit before it all ends. I think we succeeded with that. He can be very happy with the match and the connection that he had with the audience because that felt very special," Goldberg said. [H/T - Radio Times]

Gunther is currently out of action due to an injury, and it'll be interesting to see when he returns to the promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

