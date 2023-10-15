"Stop, that's horrible" - Former WCW Champion blasts Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo didn't hold back before criticizing Cody Rhodes' catchphrase in WWE and urged him to get over with it immediately.

Ever since he returned to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare's ability to have the fans in the palm of his hands during his promos has been applauded. Whenever Cody picks up the mic, he drops his catchphrase of mentioning the city he's in and then adding, "What do guys want to talk about?"

While this always pops up the crowd in attendance, Vince Russo is far from a fan of it. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo termed the catchphrase "horrible" and urged Cody Rhodes to stop using it straight away.

"Fill in the blank town, what do you guys wanna talk about? Really? Like, come on. Stop, that's horrible, bro!" said Vince Russo. [6:19 - 6:27]

Check out the full video below:

Lex Luger is concerned about Cody Rhodes' WWE future

On a recent episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, the WWE legend spoke about Cody Rhodes' momentum fizzling out in recent months.

While Lex Luger mentioned that The American Nightmare was one of the best workers in all of wrestling right now, he feared that others like The Rock might take his spotlight.

"There is a lot to say for seizing the moment. Cody had a lot of momentum," Lex began. "Sometimes, you have to seize the moment. Now, we see other stars rising up. There's talk of The Rock coming in. Cody, I think he's one of the best workers, the best interview. His costuming is immaculate. I love Cody Rhodes, but I'm a little concerned for him. I know he's very confident and I don't know about the storyline they have for him, but maybe he missed his moment there. So, we shall see. To be continued. I hope not," said Luger.

While it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Cody as a competitor, for now, he's enjoying his Undisputed Tag Team Championship run with Jey Uso.

