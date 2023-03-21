"Stop and like really smell the roses" - Trish Stratus discusses the advice she would give to her younger self

Former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus recently discussed her Hall of Fame career in the company.

The Hall of Famer recently returned to WWE on the February 27 edition of RAW to help her friends Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championships from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

In an exclusive interview with Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, Trish stated that if she had a chance to do it all over again, she would savor each and every moment. The Hall of Famer mentioned that in the wrestling business, time goes by very quickly and performers don't have the chance to stop and enjoy the small moments.

"Just enjoy the moments. Sometimes in this business, it moves so fast and it's really a frantic pace. Suddenly you're famous, then you're going at this pace and you have three new days. You're on the road, you're doing appearances, it's so crazy. Stop and like really smell the roses, and it sounds so cliche to say but it goes by so quick." (H/T Vibe 105.5FM Toronto)

You can watch the full interview here:

Trish Stratus spoke about creating WrestleMania moments in her career

During the same conversation, Trish Stratus mentioned that being a WWE Superstar was a dream come true moment for her. She mentioned that stars had a very specific idea of what a WrestleMania moment meant, but for her, being in the main event of RAW against Lita was a WrestleMania moment too.

"I feel like there's only a handful of people in this world that could do what we do, so recognize that and really relish in it, and take those moments and have your WrestleMania moments. When I say WrestleMania moments, it doesn't have to be on the WrestleMania stage, like we all have one version. For me, main eventing RAW was my WrestleMania moment. It was like one of the most pinnacle moments in my career, and so recognizing that and recognizing the journey, and really just being in the moment is so important because it flies by."

The seven-time Women's Champion is set to come out of retirement once again as she will team up with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL in a six-women tag team match at WrestleMania.

Are you excited to see Trish Stratus back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes