"Stop being a meanie head" – WWE Superstar's advice for Adam Cole

Adam Cole received a heartfelt message as well as advice from former WWE rival Keith Lee on Twitter.

Keith Lee and Adam Cole were involved in a long list of in-ring classics back when both were mainstays on WWE NXT. Cole has joined his friends in AEW.

Lee posted a tweet aimed at Cole with a special message for the former NXT Champion. Lee also had some advice for Cole:

Safe travels brudda. Do all the things. ...But also stop being a meanie head. See you around. #BayBay pic.twitter.com/kFYjZcGNSA — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 11, 2021

Adam Cole was a big name in NXT during his run there

Cole spent years on end on the independent scene before making his way to WWE in 2017. In NXT, Cole formed The Undisputed Era with Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. The faction did well for itself and fans were excited to see how they would be used upon their eventual move to the main roster.

Unfortunately, both Cole and Fish are no longer affiliated with WWE. Fish was let go in August. As for Cole, he has a bright future ahead of him in All Elite Wrestling. Fans will get to see Cole compete in the ring with some of the best talents in the industry today.

Cole had the following to say about his final meeting with Vince McMahon:

"The talk (with McMahon) went great. We had a really, really good conversation about a lot of different things. But the actual conversation itself was awesome. I had no bad experience with him whatsoever. He is an intimidating man that definitely commands respect in a lot of ways, but the experience itself was totally fine," Adam Cole said. (H/-Wrestletalk.com)

Upon his AEW debut, Cole immediately joined forces with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and other top heels. It's safe to say that Cole isn't going to pay heed to Lee's advice and won't separate from his friends anytime soon.

What does the future hold for Cole in AEW? Do you think he will end up holding the AEW World title someday?

