"Stop posting this"- Liv Morgan reacts to a photo WWE shared on Twitter

Liv Morgan doesn't seem happy with WWE sharing pictures of Rhea Ripley's beatdown on her.

It has been a while since Rhea Ripley turned on her former tag team partner on WWE RAW. The Nightmare went on to join Edge's Judgment Day stable at WrestleMania Backlash.

In the latest edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest took on Liv Morgan & AJ Styles in Mixed Tag Team action. The match ended with Ripley rolling Liv up for a pin, thus leading to a big win for the villains. Following the win, Judgment Day launched a beatdown on the babyfaces, with Ripley hitting Liv with a Riptide.

WWE recently shared a picture from the beatdown, showing Ripley laughing at a fallen Liv. Morgan seemingly felt that WWE was going overboard with pictures of Ripley's beatdown, and decided to call them out over the same.

"Stop posting this," wrote Liv.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are currently tied at 1-1, since their breakup on RAW

On the April 18 edition of WWE RAW, Naomi and Sasha Banks successfully retained their Women's Tag Team titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The defeat led to Ripley turning on her partner and becoming a heel in the process. The two women have been at each other's throats ever since.

While Ripley has backup in the form of Edge and Damian Priest, Morgan has also found allies with AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Since their breakup, Liv and Ripley have faced each other in singles competitions on two occasions. On the May 9, 2022 episode of RAW, Ripley defeated Morgan via submission. Mere days later, Morgan picked up a win over Ripley at the WWE Sunday Stunner live event.

Earlier this month, Ripley stated in an interview that she lost herself being with Morgan and that imade her soft.

"She made me soft, I depreciated. I was losing myself every single time I walked out on stage with her. I was losing little bits of the Rhea Ripley I had worked so hard to build. She was making me care too much about everyone and herself and I had to remind myself exactly who I am and what I care about and that's winning and getting gold and just absolutely brutalizing everyone in my path," she said.

Ripley's new persona has been a big hit with the WWE Universe so far. She has a bright future ahead as a member of Edge's Judgment Day. Liv is one of the most beloved performers on the roster and fans are hoping that she doesn't fade into lower-card oblivion when this feud ends.

