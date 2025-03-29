  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gail Kim
  • Strained relationship with the WWE could be behind 48-year-old star's release this week; feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Strained relationship with the WWE could be behind 48-year-old star's release this week; feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 29, 2025 08:13 GMT
Vince Russo reviewed this week
Vince Russo reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Gail Kim's release from TNA Wrestling. The star was one of the many names let go from the promotion this past week.

Ad

Gail Kim, former head of talent relations and producer at TNA Wrestling, was part of a series of releases and backstage changes in the company. After the news, the star took to Instagram to express gratitude for the support from fans and colleagues.

This week on Sportskeeda's BroDown with Mac Davis, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Gail Kim’s release. He said Kim may have had issues with TNA management because she often pushed back on ideas she didn’t like. He also noted her past criticism of WWE. With the two companies now working together, the veteran writer believed TNA had to let her go.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"First of all, I heard that Gail Kim likes to push back a lot. It's great to push back unless you're pushing back on people who don't like to be pushed back. If people don't want to be pushed back and they're dealing with it again and again and again, it's just a matter of time before they pull the plug on you. Second of all, we gotta understand too, she's been negative towards the WWE for a very, very, very long time. Now, TNA is more or less working with the WWE. So there probably were gonna be some ramifications because of that." [8:10 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Gail Kim recently highlighted her passion for the business and hinted that she would remain active in the industry.

It will be interesting to see where Gail Kim shows up next after a very successful career in TNA Wrestling.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी