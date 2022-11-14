"Strength like bull"- SmackDown Superstar heaps praise on Rhea Ripley for her incredible strength

WWE Superstar Shotzi reacted to Rhea Ripley's recent post on social media.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator was attacked by a returning Mia Yim while the former was at ringside trying to safeguard her stablemate Finn Balor from The O.C.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, a six-pack challenge was held to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match featured the likes of Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Lacey Evans and Shotzi. Eventually, it was Shotzi who won the match by pinning Evans and will now be facing Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley uploaded a photo of herself alongside Raquel Rodriguez lifting Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor, respectively, and captioned it as:

Responding to Ripley's post, SmackDown star Shotzi compared both Rhea and Raquel's strength to that of a bull.

"Whatta life 🙌 you have strength like bull!" wrote Shotzi.

Check out the screengrab of Shotzi's comment below:

The picture was clicked during a match where Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) faced the team of AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. The two strong women of the company demonstrated their power at Saturday Night's Main Event held in Monterrey, Mexico on October 10, 2022.

Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley facing Bianca Belair

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley facing Bianca Belair in the near future.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that although the idea of The Eradicator facing Belair sounds interesting to him, he would like to see Mia Yim and Ripley's feud for now as the former has just been introduced.

The veteran said:

"Well, I mean, that's interesting, I mean that's interesting to me but we just introduced Mia Yim. Didn't Mia Yim come in? So why we going to Bianca Belair?"

It will be interesting to see if Rhea will cross paths with The EST of WWE in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim's rivalry on RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

