"Stuck in this dogsh*t stable," "This group ain’t helping her" - WWE fans want 30-year-old star out of major RAW faction

A WWE star's success within a faction hinges on a compelling character arc, impactful storylines, and the ability to integrate their talents into the group's dynamic seamlessly. Following this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, fans expressed criticism and highlighted their preference for a 30-year-old female star to pursue a singles career rather than remaining in a major faction.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler finally accepted Sonya Deville's invitation on the July 8, 2024, episode of RAW, forming a powerful heel faction known as the Pure Fusion Collective. The stable soon put the entire RAW women's division on notice.

Last night on RAW, Stark and Baszler squared off against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a tag team match. A video showcasing an incredible sequence from the bout surfaced online, where The Iron Woman of WWE could be seen executing a springboard dropkick on Kai.

Trending

Despite the impressive display from the 30-year-old female star, Pure Fusion Collective failed to emerge victorious. On X (formerly Twitter), fans wrote that Zoey Stark should depart from P.F.C. Many believed that Stark was too talented for the group and that aligning with Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville could hinder her potential as a singles competitor in WWE.

You can check out the reactions below.

Screenshot of reactions from several fans on X/Twitter

Former WWE Champion heavily praises Zoey Stark

Multi-time WWE World Champion Seth Rollins recently praised Zoey Stark. The Visionary expressed his admiration for the upstart during an appearance on SI's Fantasy Dirt podcast.

Rollins hailed Zoey Stark's finishing move as one of the best in WWE. He described it as a "sick" maneuver where she flipped her opponent upside down and crushed them with her knee.

"Who has the best one? Oh, man, gosh (...) there are some good ones out there. I’m trying to think of anyone that does a really, really cool finish. Oh, you know who has a really good one? This one’s kind of off the—a little wacky is Zoey Stark. Zoey Stark is one of our female talents, and she’s got this crazy finishing move where she flips the girl upside down and crushes her with her knee as she’s landing on her feet. That’s a pretty sick one. I don’t even know what it’s called—Z60 or something like that? That’s a cool one."

It remains to be seen whether the creative team has any plans for Zoey Stark to break away from Pure Fusion Collective and embark on a singles run in pursuit of a major title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback