"Stuff that I don't even want to announce" - Kurt Angle says former WWE Champion made tasteless jokes backstage to many stars

Kurt Angle shared the locker room with some absolute legends during his WWE heyday and, during this week's episode of his podcast, made an interesting revelation about John Bradshaw Layfield, who has had a reputation for being an alleged backstage bully during his days as an active talent.

While JBL might be a changed man now, he's often drawn criticism for multiple hazing-related incidents in the past, with several talents confirming stories of his unpleasant attitude towards his colleagues.

Kurt Angle admitted that JBL was indeed the "biggest ribber" behind the scenes as he'd regularly crack possibly offensive jokes at the expense of other WWE Superstars.

Angle stated that some of the things Bradshaw said couldn't even be revealed in the public domain. The Olympic hero, however, argued that it was always great to have a personality like JBL around in the locker room as he was always 'entertaining as hell.'

The WWE Hall of Famer briefly spoke about JBL on The Kurt Angle Show, as you can view below:

"JBL was just the biggest ribber! He did some funny stuff, and you know, some very tasteless jokes to a lot of wrestlers [laughs]! Stuff that I don't even want to announce! But JBL was a great guy to have around because he was entertaining as hell." [From 27:00 onwards]

WWE has not used JBL since his last managerial stint

Despite all the controversies, JBL was amongst the greatest heels during his prime as he had one incredible reign with the WWE Championship, which eventually helped make John Cena into a legitimate main eventer.

Bradshaw has been praised for his ability to draw heat throughout his career; thus, it was pleasantly surprising for the fans to see him return to WWE TV in October last year to align with Baron Corbin.

The 56-year-old began managing Corbin, who was repacked as the "Modern Day Wrestling God," and it looked like a match made in heaven due to the similarities in their on-screen demeanor.

Unfortunately, the alliance didn't stand the test of time as JBL ended the storyline in February after Corbin lost to Dexter Lumis on an episode of RAW.

The company might not have any creative plans for the Hall of Famer, but as seen in the past, wrestling fans should keep an eye out for him on the pre-show panels of the major premium live events.

