"Stun them till the cows come home" - Former WWE writer questions Kevin Owens' actions on RAW (Exclusive) 

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa opened the show this week. However, they were interrupted by Street Profits, who mocked the dissension within The Bloodline. This led to a match between the two tandems. As the bout progressed, Sikoa hit the Samoan Spike on Angelo Dawkins for the win.

After the contest, Uso and Sikoa continued the beatdown on Street Profits, leading to Kevin Owens making a surprise appearance and laying out the two heels.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the futility of Kevin Owens' presence. He mentioned that KO had his opportunity at the Royal Rumble but couldn't secure the win against Roman Reigns, leading to the former losing his credibility.

"I don't understand. So, the heels go over and then KO comes out and stuns them. So what? So what, bro? You can Stun them till the cows come home. You got the shot for the title against Roman Reigns and you lost. Now The Prizefighter is going to come out every week and Stun them. For what?" [13:58 - 14:23]

Vince Russo discusses why Kevin Owens was possibly put in that spot

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that WWE booked the aforementioned spot just to add KO to the card. He described that in a backstage meeting, no one probably objected to the fact that the segment did not make sense.

"This is their way of getting Kevin Owens on the show. That's the only reason they do it. What's Kevin's spot? Oh, here it is. Nobody sits there and says that doesn't make any sense." [16:02 - 16:17]

With Owens and Zayn brawling with Jimmy on RAW and SmackDown, respectively, WWE could be sowing the seeds for a huge tag team encounter at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen where Jey Uso stands in this evolving situation.

