Stunning heel turn on RAW after a year as Sami Zayn gets brutally assaulted by 38-year-old star

Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship, which came at a major price. On the epic main event of RAW, the show ended with him getting brutally assaulted as a stunning heel turn took place.

As you may know, Chad Gable challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship shot, essentially earning it by helping Sami defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 40. In a fair move, Sami gave Gable the chance and beat him in an enthralling main event.

As Sami Zayn embraced his wife in the post-match celebrations, he was caught by a suplex from none other than Gable himself. After a year, the latter made a stunning heel turn to take Sami out:

He ended RAW by having Sami in an ankle lock position through the ropes, which infuriated Sami's hometown crowd of Montreal.

Gable was already getting booed to begin with because he was not the hometown hero, but after that move, the heat he received was nothing short of nuclear.

It will be interesting to see where things go with Chad Gable now and if he manages to finally capture the Intercontinental Title.

"Big" Bronson Reed revealed to Chad Gable before the match that he would be the next contender in line regardless of who the champion was.

