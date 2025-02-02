Stunning heel turn takes place at the Royal Rumble as DIY retains the WWE Tag Team Title

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 02, 2025 01:32 GMT
A stunning finish (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X)
A stunning finish (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X)

A stunning heel turn took place at the 2025 Royal Rumble as DIY successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Title in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. No one could have expected how things would play out.

As one might have predicted, the scores went to 1-1 before the final fall. It was a clever move by DIY as Johnny Gargano faked a tag to let Tommaso Ciampa deliver a running knee and pick up the first fall. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin managed to get the second fall to even the score.

However, as they were in a prime position to regain the Tag Team Titles, Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits came in for an attack with a crutch, allowing DIY to retain the championship. After the match, both Dawkins and Montez Ford assaulted Gargano and Ciampa, revealing their true intentions.

They made their intentions clear - to help Gargano and Ciampa retain so they could dethrone them instead of The Motor City Machine Guns. This marks the second time Shelley and Sabin have been cheated out of the Tag Team Championship.

The Street Profits' heel turn will add a whole new element to the Tag Team division on SmackDown - which is getting stacked by the week.

Things won't be the same on the Friday Night show.

Edited by Neda Ali
