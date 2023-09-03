Stunning title change takes place at Payback 2023 thanks to the interference of 3 superstars

Payback 2023 is low-key becoming one of the finest WWE Premium Live Events this year despite the relatively limited card and underwhelming build-up. That may have been further cemented by a stunning title change.

The titles in question are the Undisputed Tag Team Championship previously held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. They defended the titles against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, who weren't on the best of terms.

That, however, changed thanks to the interference of Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh. While all three played a big role, it was Dominik's final assistance that led to the Tag Team Titles changing hands at Payback 2023.

It was another match-of-the-year contender at Payback as Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus also went to war in their final match inside a steel cage.

This means that all four members of The Judgment Day are champions, making it one of the most dominant stables in WWE since Evolution. It should also be noted that Priest also still holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

