"Stupid son of a b**ch"- The Undertaker takes a massive shot at top WWE Superstar

The Undertaker didn’t mince his words while bashing a current WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 38.

The Undertaker will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame on April 1. A day after the ceremony, RAW Superstar Kevin Owens will host Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

The Undertaker recently drove a pace car for NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. At the event, he shared his opinion on Owens targeting Austin on the road to WrestleMania. The Phenom didn’t hold back while berating Owens for trying to mess with Austin.

Check out his full comments below:

“Well in the immortal words of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Kevin Owens has got to be one stupid son of a b---h. I don’t care where you’re from, you don’t mess with Texas Rattlesnake. He ain’t been in the ring in 19 years, you don’t think he’s gonna be bringing lumber with him. I don’t know what KO is thinking." [H/T WrestlingInc]

He also added that one does not go about kicking beehives just because they want to be on the Mania card.

“I know you wanna be on the biggest card of the year, in the showcase of the immortals, but you don’t go kicking beehives, you don’t stick your hand in a beehive, and that’s exactly what he’s done. You’re gonna get stung. I know he’s not gonna get stung, he’s gonna get stunned. I pity him. I mean, he brought this on himself. You don’t mess with Texas and you don’t mess with the Texas Rattlesnake. KO it’s gonna be a long night when you come face to face with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin,” said the WWE legend.

The Undertaker knows Austin isn’t someone to mess with

The Deadman had his fair share of battles against The Texas Rattlesnake back in the day. The duo go way back and were fierce rivals in USWA in 1990. They feuded on various occasions during the Monday Night Wars as well, in the late 90s.

Their most notable bout was a WWE title match at SummerSlam 1998, which saw Austin successfully defend his championship against The Phenom.

Kevin Owens seems quite confident about getting in Austin’s face at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen if he ends up regretting his decision when all is said and done.

