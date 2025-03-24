Subtle clue reveals the truth behind the attack on Jade Cargill; 37-year-old star sends a message

Naomi was revealed as the person who attacked Jade Cargill in November, writing her off WWE television for nearly four months. The veteran herself has admitted to the crime, wishing that she had done it sooner.

However, there isn't much we know about the attack other than Naomi pushing Cargill off a high platform, right onto the hood of a car. She ran away from the scene immediately, as revealed by the former AEW star.

We do know that Naomi had been carrying hard feelings for Jade Cargill for a while, based on her promo alongside Bianca Belair. There seemingly was no evidence of it before the attack in November. However, it turns out that the former SmackDown Women's Champion wasn't able to hide her hatred of Cargill.

She left a subtle spoiler of her heel turn one week before attacking The Storm. An eagle-eyed X/Twitter user posted a clip of it, coming from a backstage segment involving the two of them, Bianca Belair, and Bayley. Naomi was smiling with Belair, before letting out a scowl as soon as Jade Cargill started talking.

The real-life Bloodline member quote-tweeted the post, essentially confirming her feelings. She used a caution emoji, which seems to be her new gimmick following her heel turn:

So, with that being said, the question must be asked. How long had Naomi been planning her attack on Cargill?

