"Such a cool gift to bring home" - Triple H sends a message after WWE's latest show in Saudi Arabia

Triple H took to social media to send a message after WWE's latest show in Saudi Arabia. WWE recently hosted the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in the country.

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul headlined the show as The American Nightmare successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Maverick came agonizingly close to becoming a double champion but failed to walk out with the company's top title.

On Twitter/X, the WWE chief content officer expressed gratitude to the team at WWE Mena for gifting him company-themed posters.

"Big thanks to the @WWEmena team for these awesome posters. Such a cool gift to bring home from our latest trip to Saudi Arabia," wrote Triple H.

Check out the former WWE World Champion's tweet:

Eric Bischoff spoke highly of Triple H and the success of the King and Queen of the Ring PLE

Eric Bischoff praised Triple H for his efforts behind the scenes. He also spoke highly of The Game for putting together the right team.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff pointed out that The Game has created a great environment for the creative team. He said:

"I think it's Paul Levesque and his team, it's not just Paul Levesque. Trust me, it's Paul Levesque putting together the right team, getting everybody on the same page in terms of what the goals are, and then allowing people who are great at what they do to do what they do without constantly finding new ways to create chaos and turmoil within the process. I think it's a much more functional, creative machine as opposed to the intense random efforts we saw under Vince McMahon."

The King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event also featured other marquee names, including Randy Orton, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch. Morgan won the Women's World Championship on the night. Meanwhile, Gunther and Nia Jax won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, respectively.

