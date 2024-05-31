Triple H fostering the best environment for WWE creative to thrive, feels legendary wrestling personality

Former WCW President and WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently spoke about how effectively Triple H carried out King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He enjoyed the show and claimed it was a great event for WWE.

WWE took over Saudi Arabia this past weekend. They kicked off the tour with SmackDown live in Riyadh for the first time followed by the premium live event in Jeddah. The veteran was impressed by how Hunter carried out the event after Vince McMahon departed from the company.

This week on 83 Weeks, Bischoff congratulated Triple H for the success at King and Queen of the Ring. He pointed out that Hunter created a great environment for the creative team to flourish and do the best possible work. The former WCW President felt the current setup was much more settled and functional as compared to the chaotic Vince McMahon regime.

"I think it's Paul Levesque and his team, it's not just Paul Levesque. Trust me, it's Paul Levesque putting together the right team, getting everybody on the same page in terms of what the goals are, and then allowing people who are great at what they do to do what they do without constantly finding new ways to create chaos and turmoil within the process. I think it's a much more functional, creative machine as opposed to the intense random efforts as we saw under Vince McMahon." [From 3:33 - 4:10]

Triple H recently promoted the WWE Experience in Saudi Arabia

With the company's recent success in Saudi Arabia, Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to inform fans about the WWE Experience in the country.

In his post, The Game mentioned that The Experience was a great place to get immersed in the epic sights, sounds, and spirit of WWE and its larger-than-life superstars.

Hunter also mentioned that he would have spent a lot more time in the unique venue had it existed back in the day.

The WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the first-ever, one-of-a-kind experience for wrestling fans in the world. It will be interesting if the company opens up more such outlets for fans around the globe.

