  • "Suck my d**k" - Jade Cargill goes off on NSFW rant

"Suck my d**k" - Jade Cargill goes off on NSFW rant

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:36 GMT
Jade Cargill. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Jade Cargill. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Jade Cargill has gone on an NSFW rant recently. The SmackDown star rarely holds back when it comes to her opinions, and she gave a fan a piece of her mind after being called out for her wrestling career.

An exchange with a fan on TikTok escalated quickly. The fan claimed that he "knew she sucked,” despite admitting he hadn’t watched wrestling in years. This struck a nerve with Cargill, who has been subject to criticism, first during her AEW run and now in WWE.

Cargill brutally fired back at the fan and didn't shy away from calling him out.

“And you’re missing your two front teeth. Boyyyyyy f**k you and your teeth. Fake-a** yellow chain, 4-eyed f***. It be your own people. Anyway, when I become champ one day, you can suck my d**, boy. You haven’t watched in "years," but you just "know." Get off my d***, boy,” she wrote in response.
The former Women's Tag Team Champion made it clear that she won't tolerate disrespect, especially coming from someone who claims to have not watched wrestling in years.

While Cargill has received some criticism due to her in-ring skills, she seems determined to improve.

Jade Cargill was busted open on SmackDown

On the September 26 edition of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defended the Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat match.

During the match, Jax tossed Cargill on the steel steps, and it resulted in the former AEW star being busted open. She received a cut just above her eye and was seen bleeding at the ringside.

After the medical officials attended her, she continued the match and even delivered a Samoan Drop to Jax on the steel steps.

Later, Jade Cargill showed off the injury in an Instagram post, revealing the details of the injury. In the post, she also mentioned that her love for wrestling shouldn't be questioned.

