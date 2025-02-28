Summer Rae confesses heartbreaking issue - can't feel her fingers

WWE veteran Summer Rae has confessed she's suffering from heartbreaking health issues in her life where she can't feel her fingers. She has now talked about it.

Rae was recently on Dr. Beau Hightower's channel to get deep tissue work done for her back pain. The doctor also interviewed her while working on her issues.

Summer Rae pointed out various issues she's had and how she had bone spurs. She said that while for many people, this was fine and it didn't have effects, she had found that she could not feel her fingers if she even raised her right hand.

"Yeah, a lot of people have bone spurs right, and can live with it, and it's fine. But then, when I even just go like that (raises right arm sideways), I can't feel my fingers. So, just like, it's always been like that. So, I lift like five pounds in the gym. Just to find how to get around it. (...) I feel like it comes here from my neck, so I'm a little more conscious to be back here." (8:40 - 9:05)

The WWE star talked about how she always had "car accidents" in the ring and had whiplash, and that it had been like that for a long time. She also noted that as a result of this, in the gym, she could lift around five pounds with one hand, and properly exercise on the other, leading to one hand being more "jacked" than the other.

"It's just so annoying in the gym because I can do maybe five pounds here. I can pull maybe fifteen. And then here I am like so jacked. I can like do whatever." (9:29 - 9:40)

Summer Rae is currently not in WWE, and she's working in Bare Knuckled fighting business, having found a second career after her time in the wrestling company.

