Summer Rae lambasts outraged fans on Twitter

WWE Superstar Summer Rae is in the middle of a back and forth with fans on social media.

It all started this week on SmackDown when Rae was part of the audience during the Natalya vs. Aliyah match to hype her appearance at the Royal Rumble.

WWE announcers called her a 'Legend from Nashville' to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. However, this did not go down well with some fans who criticized WWE for referring to her as a legend, and this sparked controversy on social media.

Rae was quick to present her position on Twitter with a video. She cleared the air saying she was not the one making the rules.

Summer continued her exchange with angry fans on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, she lambasted fans who were outraged at her Legend status with the WWE.

"You know what will always be my favorite? Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad!" the tweet read.

Summer Rae has her eyes on Natalya

In an Instagram video posted by WWE, the real life Danielle Moinet shared her experience of being on SmackDown this week.

She put over some new faces of the Women's Division such as Xia Lee, Shotzi, and Aliyah for being refreshing additions to the WWE roster.

But Rae also had a message for her long-time rival Natalya. Rae called her out for being on a losing streak this close to the Rumble.

Rae made it clear that she had her eyes on the Queen of Harts and mentioned that she would see Nattie again next week on SmackDown.

