"That stinks, it was supposed to be a surprise" - Former WWE star reacts to Vince McMahon's early Royal Rumble announcements

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, WWE announced that Summer Rae and various other stars will be returning for the Women's Royal Rumble match. According to Rae, her involvement in the 30-women bout was supposed to be a surprise.

She parted ways with the company in 2017 after spending several years with the company. Her last televised match was on the July 18th, 2016 episode of WWE Superstars where she defeated Alicia Fox.

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Summer Rae revealed that she was informed Vince McMahon wanted to announce some of the Rumble participants prematurely.

“Then they called me last Friday and said, ‘Vince wants to announce a couple of people tonight and he’s thinking about announcing you. Just a heads up.’ (...) I hadn’t told anyone because I didn’t want anyone to ruin the surprise. When it happened, I was a little taken aback, ‘That stinks, it was supposed to be a surprise,'" said Summer Rae.

She then decided to use the announcement to her advantage by promoting herself and her projects. She also specifically mentioned how she would like to have an interaction with Natalya.

"Also, in my head, I was like, ‘I’m going to use this to market the crap out of me and what I’m doing.’ When I’m in the gym it’s ‘Road to Rumble,’ I can reignite my beef with Nattie. Bayley wrote me and started putting me over. (...) I would love to have a Total Divas moment and maybe a spot with Nattie and then wave to my friends,” Rae added. (H/T Fightful)

Summer Rae and Natalya were rivals on WWE Total Divas

Summer Rae and Natalya share a long history with one another. As seen on Total Divas several years ago, the two stars weren't the best of friends. They had some heated arguments and one such occasion turned physical after Rae slapped Natalya in the face.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't forgotten about that and will certainly plan to get her revenge when they potentially meet in the Women's Royal Rumble match. They even traded some words on social media in the lead up to the bout.

Are you excited about Summer Rae's Rumble return? Do you think WWE should have kept her comeback a secret? Sound off below!

