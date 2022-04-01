Summer Rae reunites with former WWE Superstar just days ahead of WrestleMania 38

Summer Rae has reunited with former WWE Superstar, Fandango, aka Dirty Dango. During WrestleCon 2022, the duo again came face-to-face after appearing together on the promotion's weekly programming a few years ago.

At WrestleCon, Dango was part of Team PCO, as it went toe-to-toe against Team Onita. Dango's team also featured the former Enzo Amore, Barry Horowitz, and Jimmy Wang Yang.

Taking to Twitter, Rae posted a photo of her reunion with Dango. She captioned it:

"Soooo, this happened tonight..."

Check out Summer Rae's tweet below:

It will be pretty interesting to see if Rae and Dango continue as a duo on the independent circuit. The latter recently sent out a cryptic tweet on the day Triple H announced his retirement.

In the now-deleted tweet, Dango claimed that he would be stepping away from the ring in a couple of months. He also bid goodbye to all his well-wishers.

“I’ll be stepping away from the ring in a couple of months. Goodbye forever,” wrote Fandango.

Summer Rae made her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2022

Earlier this year, Rae made her first televised appearance in WWE after a five-year absence. On January 21, 2022, she appeared in an episode of SmackDown and taunted Natalya during her match.

She eventually made her in-ring return at #23 in the 2022 Royal Rumble, attacking Natalya but was soon eliminated by the veteran. After her elimination, Rae took to Twitter to mock the WWE Universe regarding her duration in the match.

She wrote:

"After the #RoyalRumble I think that it’s safe to say that I am the fastest superstar in the @wwe"

Check out Rae's tweet below:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



#Legendary After the #RoyalRumble I think that it’s safe to say that I am the fastest superstar in the @wwe After the #RoyalRumble I think that it’s safe to say that I am the fastest superstar in the @wwe 💨 #Legendary

Rae made her WWE main roster debut in 2013 when she was introduced as Fandango's dance partner and valet on an episode of RAW. Due to their moves and promo, the duo stood out as one of the most entertaining pairings of all time.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Angana Roy