Summer Rae talks potential WWE return, mentions interesting possibilities

Summer Rae was a part of WWE from 2011 to 2017. Her last television match for the company took place against Alicia Fox on the July 22, 2016, episode of WWE Superstars.

Throughout her time in WWE, Rae was involved in popular storylines with names such as Fandango and Rusev (AEW's Miro). Now, she has made a name for herself outside the wrestling world. Last month, Rae appeared in the headlines as the first female former athlete to become an executive in the field of cryptocurrency.

During a recent appearance on The TWC Show, Summer Rae revealed that she is open to the idea of a WWE return. The former WWE star also mentioned potential non-wrestling roles in the company, including broadcasting and hosting positions:

"I love WWE. I haven't gone to other promotions because I know how that is. With WWE, I feel like my loyalty is to them," Rae said. "Hopefully, one day, I'll have a husband and a baby, but if I don't have a man, but I do have a baby because I adopt, I would want them to see me. I love wrestling and would be okay with going back. I would be open to any kind of broadcasting or hosting position. I think it would be cool to have an on-camera woman who has been in the locker room and done that kind of stuff. It's an amazing company and they are always growing." (H/T: Fightful)

Although Summer Rae seemed open to taking a few bumps, the former WWE star stated she can't return to a full-time WWE schedule because of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

"I imagine I would have to go blonde" - Summer Rae on a potential WWE Royal Rumble appearance

As one can make out from the Instagram post embedded above, Summer Rae appears significantly different compared to her WWE look.

On The TWC Show, Rae envisioned her possible entry in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match:

"I imagine that, if I ever came back to WWE and was in the Royal Rumble, I imagine I would have to go blonde," Rae added. "If they played my music and I came out [with red/blonde hair], people would be confused."

Several female WWE stars from the past have returned during Women's Royal Rumble matches in recent years. How would you react if Summer Rae showed up during the multi-person contest one day? Sound off in the comments section below.