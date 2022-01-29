Summer Rae on WWE Royal Rumble return

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was recently announced as a returning entry in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Rae joined the WWE main roster in 2013 and initially served as Fandango's dance partner and valet. She would go on to compete until 2016 and later leave in 2017 after a year of inactivity.

In a recent interview with METRO, the former Total Divas cast member talked about her impending return. Rae stated that she was grateful to get the opportunity to compete for WWE again.

She also spoke on how her wrestling ability may be limited due to lingering injuries and a neck issue, but went on to say that her Royal Rumble appearance will be "a step in the right direction."

"But I also honestly really – not even kayfabing you – I don’t even know if I could wrestle like that with my neck and my injuries. Saturday is definitely a step in the right direction to see how I feel and how things are," she said.

During her time with WWE, Summer Rae's biggest rival was Natalya

While speaking with METRO, Summer Rae also discussed the potential of feuding with current WWE stars. One of the names mentioned was her old foe Natalya.

Rae and Natalya feuded partly in-ring, but mostly during a storyline on Total Divas. The rivalry on the reality show escalated into a heated altercation that saw Summer slap Natalya.

Discussing her feud with the Hart Family veteran, Summer Rae told METRO:

"I’m really looking forward to getting my hands on her in the Rumble," she added. "I don’t know who’s first out of me and Nattie, but I know whoever it is, we’re gonna go for it."

Are you excited to see Rae at the Royal Rumble? Do you think she will encounter Natalya in the match? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

