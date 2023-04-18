SummerSlam 2023 has already set a WWE ticket sales record - Report

While WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer is often one of its most popular premium live events, fans seem to be particularly excited about this year's Summer Slam event!

In early February, WWE announced that they would be heading to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, August 5th, for this year's Summer Slam event. The event itself will mark the first time the company has hosted a PLE at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 in 2007, as well as the first SummerSlam to be hosted in the state since 1993.

While many expected this year's event to draw large numbers, a new report shows that it's already a historic event for the company. According to the Sports Business Journal, SummerSlam 2023 has already sold over 30,000 tickets after seats became available last Friday. This marks the biggest day-one sale for a stadium event in the company's history, with the exception of WrestleMania:

"WWE sold more than 32K tickets for #SummerSlam...This is the largest day-one sale for any stadium event outside of #WrestleMania in company history. - Sports Business Journal

At this time, there haven't been any official matches set for the event.

Which WWE Superstars made the cut for the official 2023 SummerSlam poster?

The official poster for this year's SummerSlam event was made public last week and included a number of top stars.

The post featured Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, The Beast Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, and newly inducted Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

While no matches have been officially announced. It would be safe to bet that most, if not all, will be featured in matches at the event.

Right now, The Man Becky Lynch vs WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is heavily rumored, especially since Stratus' recent heel turn. In addition, one could assume that a Roman Reigns title defense would also take place.

