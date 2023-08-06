Seth Rollins walked out of SummerSlam 2023 with the World Heavyweight Title still intact. Although many believed his run would come to an end, and it certainly almost did a few times, he retained thanks to the help of an unexpected star.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins had an instant classic, far surpassing their 2016 encounter seven years ago. The Visionary even took a shot at Balor by wearing the same top vest he did seven years ago and threw it at Balor to get into his head.

While The Prince seemed to be in the driver's seat again, Damian Priest inadvertently put the Money in the Bank briefcase in the ring and distracted the referee, allowing Seth Rollins to hit the stomp on Balor onto the briefcase - allowing him to get the pin and win.

You can see the finish below:

It was a kick-out fest as even Finn Balor kicked out of the stomp - being the first man in a few years to do so. Rollins also had to kick out of the coupe-de-grace, and the two rivals took each other to the limit in an epic match.

We're not sure whether Damian Priest's move was intentional to cost Rollins the match or if he was trying to help Balor, and the latter was unable to capitalize at that moment.

Whatever it is, Damian Priest's move backfired, and we will see big tensions in The Judgment Day in the days and weeks to come.

