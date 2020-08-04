"Sums it up" - Rusev comments on Shane McMahon's WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Rusev has voiced his opinion after it was announced that Shane McMahon would be returning to WWE on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE United States Champion took to his official Twitter account to give his thoughts on Shane O'Mac's return to WWE programming:

“We want to build new talent”. Shane is back! Sums it up.

Rusev makes reference to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's statement during WWE's Second Quarter earnings call that took place last week. When asked by a caller why professional wrestling programs such as AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT had seen a rebound in viewership in comparison to shows such as RAW and SmackDown, the WWE Chairman had this to say:

"That was a lot. I think some of those are new. It's something that's new, and what have you, and it's up to us to make RAW and SmackDown feel more youthful. That is where we're going."

However, just four days after Vince McMahon made those statements, it has been announced that the 50-year-old son of Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, will be returning to Monday Night RAW.

Rusev in WWE

A popular figure within the WWE Universe, Rusev competed on the WWE main roster from 2014 until 2020. He would often be paired with his real-life wife Lana throughout the majority of his WWE run, which included a match against John Cena for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 31.

During his WWE career, Rusev would become the WWE United States Championship on three separate occasions.

However, The Bulgarian Brute, along with several other WWE Superstars, producers and employees, was released in April 2020 due to budget cuts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Rusev, now known as Miro, has become a popular online streaming personality. Rusev now hosts a Twitch streaming channel in addition to uploading regularly to his personal YouTube channel.

Rusev recently also made headlines when he stated that he was no longer a full-time professional wrestler. Instead he referred to himself as a professional Twitcher:

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator."

