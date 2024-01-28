"SUPER STAR" - WWE employee in awe of Jade Cargill after stellar Royal Rumble debut

WWE employee and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley seemed to be in shock after the reception that Jade Cargill received during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The former AEW star made her in-ring debut for WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday. Jade entered at number 28 during the Women's Royal Rumble Match and immediately set the stage for a thrilling contest. Cargill quickly eliminated Nia Jax, showing her physical prowess. She also took out Becky Lynch and Naomi and was one of the last three women in the ring.

After the premium live event, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley took to X/Twitter to acknowledge Cargill's reception. She mentioned that the 31-year-old star had never set foot in a WWE ring and yet got a rousing welcome from fans. Kelley felt that Jade had already established herself as a major superstar in her first night out for the Stamford-based company.

"to have never stepped foot in a @wwe ring before tonight and get that massive of a reception 🤯 SUPER STAR @Jade_Cargill #royalrumble," Cathy Kelley shared.

What the future has in store for Jade Cargill remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Bayley was also impressed by Jade Cargill

During her 11-minute stay in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Jade Cargill also managed to catch the attention of the eventual winner of the contest, Bayley.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, The Role Model mentioned that it was exciting to see a new star like Jade make such a huge impact. The Damage CTRL leader saw a lot of potential in her and claimed that everyone was excited to see Cargill's journey in WWE.

"Having Jade finally come out just seems like there is so much potential there, and everyone is really excited to see what she did. She proved her presence with so many different moments she had there. I was close to eliminating her, though. So she should be scared of me," Bayley said.

Whether or not Bayley engages in a feud with Jade Cargill in the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen.

