"Superficial charisma" - Former WWE star disagrees with Road Dogg's comments about Bret Hart (Exclusive)

EC3 recently explained why he feels WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was just as good as a sports entertainer as he was an in-ring worker during his active career.

Last month, WWE's Senior VP of Live Events, Road Dogg, ruffled many feathers when he stated that Bret Hart wasn't a "great wrestler." The former WWE Tag Team Champion then claimed to be a better sports entertainer than The Hitman and added that he never understood the hype behind the latter.

As expected, the comments created a stir among fans, many of whom came forward to criticize Dogg for his opinion. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared his disagreement with the WWE executive's remarks, saying they came across as vague and unclear.

"But he [Road Dogg] specified Bret Hart not being a good wrestler but he being a better sports entertainer, so it kind of seems weird just to say, 'Oh yeah, Bret Hart wasn't that good, but I'm a really good sports entertainer. So I don't know what I'm about to jump into; I don't know what I'm talking about,'" said EC3. (5:55 - 6:11)

The 39-year-old added that Road Dogg was great at entertaining the fans and had the crowd in the "palm of his hands." However, EC3 then pointed out that Bret Hart was no less good at sports entertainment, which was nothing but an extension of the in-ring storytelling that Hart was a master of.

"I may counter Vince's point just based on the fact, though Road Dogg had the rocking and rolling, he was entertaining, he could sing, he had the crowd in the palm of his hands, reciting his every word. The promos in the '90s, to me, great sports entertainment is great storytelling, and the storytelling Bret Hart could do in the ring, of course, was second to very few," added EC3. (6:28 - 6:53)

Former WWE star EC3 was full of praise for Bret Hart's feud with Shawn Michaels

Furthermore, EC3 explained how Bret Hart's iconic feud with Shawn Michaels was a work of "immense depth" as it blurred the line between reality and fiction. He added that fans fondly remember the rivalry to this day.

The former WWE star argued that if sports entertainment was all about getting a crowd excited and having "superficial charisma," then Road Dogg was better. However, to him, Bret Hart was equally great at both wrestling as well sports entertainment.

"Making things so personal and bringing them to life and being able to tell stories with depth like him and Shawn Michaels is a story of immense depth that was a shoot but also a work, and what it did, got us good business that we are talking about 25 years to this day. I would say if sports entertainment is just based on the fact of superficial charisma or straight-up noise being made, yeah, you know Road Dogg is better. But I think Bret Hart is just as great a sports entertainer as he was a professional wrestler," said EC3. (7:00 - 7:38)

It's safe to say that since everybody has their own taste in pro wrestling, coming to a single opinion on a topic is close to impossible.

What do you make of former WWE star EC3's take on Road Dogg's comments about Bret Hart? Sound off in the comments section below.

