WWE Supershow Results: Unexpected alliance defeats Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in huge title matches – Fargo, ND (01/15)

WWE made a return to Fargo, North Dakota for a SuperShow featuring stars from both SmackDown and RAW. It featured three title matches and a blockbuster main event.

The show kicked off with a United States Championship match which saw Damian Priest retain his title over The Miz. Following a huge win over former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on SmackDown, Madcap Moss continued to build momentum as he defeated Ricochet. Alpha Academy continued their rivalry with RK-Bro as Otis defeated Riddle.

Next up, we saw Bobby Lashley defeat Kevin Owens in a singles match. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her title in a Fatal Four-Way Match over her Royal Rumble opponent Doudrop, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

Austin Theory finally got his rematch against Finn Balor but came up short. Omos continued his dominant run as he decimated Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

Charlotte Flair retained her SmackDown Women's Championship over Naomi and Shayna Baszler courtesy of a fast count from special guest referee Sonya Deville.

The main event of the night saw an unexpected alliance as Seth Rollins joined forces with The New Day in the absence of King Xavier, who was ruled out due to an injury, to battle Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match.

During the main event, Reigns escaped a Big Ending from Big E but got hit by a Curb Stomp from Rollins instead. Big E then hit Jimmy Uso with the Big Ending to secure the win for his team.

You can watch the video below:

Complete WWE SuperShow results from Fargo, North Dakota

United States Championship - Damian Priest (C) defeated The Miz

Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet

Otis defeated Riddle

Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens

RAW Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (C) defeated Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop in a Fatal Four-Way match

Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory

Omos defeated Montez Ford

SmackDown Women's Championship - Charlotte (C) defeated Naomi and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos

Also Read Article Continues below

Results Courtesy - LocksWWEResults.Com

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh