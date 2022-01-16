×
WWE Supershow Results: Unexpected alliance defeats Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair in huge title matches – Fargo, ND (01/15)

Modified Jan 16, 2022 01:52 PM IST
WWE made a return to Fargo, North Dakota for a SuperShow featuring stars from both SmackDown and RAW. It featured three title matches and a blockbuster main event.

The show kicked off with a United States Championship match which saw Damian Priest retain his title over The Miz. Following a huge win over former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on SmackDown, Madcap Moss continued to build momentum as he defeated Ricochet. Alpha Academy continued their rivalry with RK-Bro as Otis defeated Riddle.

From Junior National Championships to #WWERaw Tag Team Champions, the #FargoDome has been good to @WWEGable & @otiswwe! #WWEFargo https://t.co/ho7JLnQJFW

Next up, we saw Bobby Lashley defeat Kevin Owens in a singles match. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her title in a Fatal Four-Way Match over her Royal Rumble opponent Doudrop, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

@BeckyLynchWWE in a fatal 4 way from tonight’s house show in #WWEFargo against Liv, Bianca and Doudrop https://t.co/kI7j1TIgZk

Austin Theory finally got his rematch against Finn Balor but came up short. Omos continued his dominant run as he decimated Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

.@austintheory1 has big plans for 2022, and they include the #RoyalRumble! #WWEFargo https://t.co/9eqVfLy33G

Charlotte Flair retained her SmackDown Women's Championship over Naomi and Shayna Baszler courtesy of a fast count from special guest referee Sonya Deville.

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN 👸🏼✨@MsCharlotteWWE #CharlotteFlair#WWEFargo https://t.co/fox7slKNcE

The main event of the night saw an unexpected alliance as Seth Rollins joined forces with The New Day in the absence of King Xavier, who was ruled out due to an injury, to battle Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match.

.@WWERollins is all smiles as he gets ready to face @WWERomanReigns at the #RoyalRumble! #WWEFargo https://t.co/x2QGJ7Zhh1

During the main event, Reigns escaped a Big Ending from Big E but got hit by a Curb Stomp from Rollins instead. Big E then hit Jimmy Uso with the Big Ending to secure the win for his team.

You can watch the video below:

Complete WWE SuperShow results from Fargo, North Dakota

  • United States Championship - Damian Priest (C) defeated The Miz
  • Madcap Moss defeated Ricochet
  • Otis defeated Riddle
  • Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens
  • RAW Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (C) defeated Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop in a Fatal Four-Way match
  • Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory
  • Omos defeated Montez Ford
  • SmackDown Women's Championship - Charlotte (C) defeated Naomi and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match
  • Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos

Results Courtesy - LocksWWEResults.Com

Edited by Abhinav Singh
