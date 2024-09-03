Superstar who CM Punk beat 17 years ago spotted helping him out in a stretcher backstage on RAW

CM Punk was brutally assaulted by Drew McIntyre on RAW to continue their feud, and he snapped Punk's bracelet and shoved the beads into his mouth in an act of vengeance and hatred. Backstage, while Punk was being stretchered, an opponent he beat 17 years ago was helping him out.

This week on RAW, CM Punk intended to challenge Gunther and even called out the World Heavyweight Champion, stating that his feud with Drew McIntyre was done and that he was all about business going forward. However, McIntyre wasn't done with him and took him out, forcing him to be stretchered out of the arena.

Backstage with CM Punk was one of his old opponents, Kenny Dykstra, who now works as a producer. Punk beat Dykstra five times in singles matches between 2005 and 2007, with both being in the same OVW batch.

You can see the image of Kenny Dykstra directly helping Punk here.

Unfortunately, Kenny Dykstra couldn't stop the onslaught that McIntyre brought as he continued to attack Punk on a stretcher.

There's an account on X/Twitter dedicated to spotting Kenny Dykstra, and he was even seen last week when Bronson Reed hit the Tsunami on Braun Strowman on top of a car.

Dykstra seems to be enjoying his role, although such moments are chaotic and representative of the producer's role.

