Superstar kept away from events appears at non-WWE show; dominates everyone in tournament

Just because WWE has signed a star, it doesn't always mean they get a spot on television. However, Gable Steveson seems to have regained his footing elsewhere.

WWE is one of the biggest destinations for wrestlers across the world. As a result, any top star who has any potential will almost surely end up working for the company. That's what happened with Olympic gold medal-winning Gable Steveson, a star the company signed almost as soon as possible after his immense performance in the Games.

Since then, though, Steveson has mostly been kept in the Performance Center training, despite being drafted to RAW. It seems that he's still not ready to debut for WWE - at least, that's how the company feels. The star himself said that he just wanted to wrestle.

Now, though, he might be feeling happier as it appears that he got the chance to venture out of the company and wrestle at the US Open. He had a dominant performance there and was named the 'Most Outstanding Wrestler' regardless of weight class. He faced the best heavyweights in the country in his matches and won all four of his bouts.

Heavyweight Nation @hwtnation Gable Steveson dominates in his return back to wrestling outscoring his opponents 44-1 Gable Steveson dominates in his return back to wrestling outscoring his opponents 44-1 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Mc26UBH6g6

This means he is, at least hypothetically, set to wrestle the No. 2 heavyweight at the June 10 Prudential Center event. Currently, that would appear to be Nick Gwiazdowski, whom Steveson beat in the finals. A best of three will determine the winner between them, and the winner will likely represent the United States at the world championships.

