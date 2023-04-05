WWE star whose "monster push" was reportedly scrapped, seemingly expresses frustration at not yet debuting after nearly 2 years

It has been a frustrating few years for one WWE Superstar, who fans expected to be pushed to the moon. Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medal winner, has now seemingly expressed some frustration in a tweet.

Steveson signed with WWE back in August 2021. He was then drafted to RAW a few months later. Despite all of this, the star is yet to make his debut for the company.

Last month, a report emerged where Dave Meltzer said that the star was set to debut at the 2022 WrestleMania with a "monster push" on RAW. However, that plan was scrapped, and he didn't appear, and now after another whole year of not appearing, there is talk of him returning to amateur wrestling and competing for the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

"Gable Steveson, who has yet to debut for WWE when the original plans were for him to debut with a monster push on Raw starting at the 2022 WrestleMania, is now talking about going back to amateur wrestling and trying to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics."

Now, in a tweet, Steveson appears to have shown some frustration with his situation. He sent out a three-word tweet saying that he just wanted to wrestle.

"Just wanna wrestle," Steveson wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Gable Steveson @GableSteveson Just wanna wrestle Just wanna wrestle

WWE fans reacted to Gable Steveson's tweet

Steveson went on to tweet soon that he was just waiting for his opportunity.

Fans have since reacted to his tweet. Some agreed that they could not wait for him to finally make his debut.

420TwistedUp @AdamPBayBay @GableSteveson You were drafted to raw 2 years ago haven't showed up yet us fans don't forget things even though WWE thinks we are stupid marks that can't remember what happened we do remember @GableSteveson You were drafted to raw 2 years ago haven't showed up yet us fans don't forget things even though WWE thinks we are stupid marks that can't remember what happened we do remember

Another slightly more cynical fan said that with Vince McMahon back in the company now, there was no chance.

Another pointed out that Steveson needed to get good at wrestling first before making his way in WWE, while a few others were wondering whether he meant professional or amateur wrestling.

It remains to be seen if he will finally debut this year.

