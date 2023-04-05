Create

WWE star whose "monster push" was reportedly scrapped, seemingly expresses frustration at not yet debuting after nearly 2 years

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 05, 2023 08:34 IST
The WWE Superstar was signed almost 2 years ago
It has been a frustrating few years for one WWE Superstar, who fans expected to be pushed to the moon. Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medal winner, has now seemingly expressed some frustration in a tweet.

Steveson signed with WWE back in August 2021. He was then drafted to RAW a few months later. Despite all of this, the star is yet to make his debut for the company.

Last month, a report emerged where Dave Meltzer said that the star was set to debut at the 2022 WrestleMania with a "monster push" on RAW. However, that plan was scrapped, and he didn't appear, and now after another whole year of not appearing, there is talk of him returning to amateur wrestling and competing for the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

"Gable Steveson, who has yet to debut for WWE when the original plans were for him to debut with a monster push on Raw starting at the 2022 WrestleMania, is now talking about going back to amateur wrestling and trying to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics."

Now, in a tweet, Steveson appears to have shown some frustration with his situation. He sent out a three-word tweet saying that he just wanted to wrestle.

"Just wanna wrestle," Steveson wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Just wanna wrestle

WWE fans reacted to Gable Steveson's tweet

Steveson went on to tweet soon that he was just waiting for his opportunity.

🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ waiting

Fans have since reacted to his tweet. Some agreed that they could not wait for him to finally make his debut.

@GableSteveson You were drafted to raw 2 years ago haven't showed up yet us fans don't forget things even though WWE thinks we are stupid marks that can't remember what happened we do remember
@GableSteveson Why aren't you?
@GableSteveson Fax
@GableSteveson And we are all here for it!

Another slightly more cynical fan said that with Vince McMahon back in the company now, there was no chance.

@GableSteveson Vince is there so NO
@GableSteveson Vince man....

Another pointed out that Steveson needed to get good at wrestling first before making his way in WWE, while a few others were wondering whether he meant professional or amateur wrestling.

@GableSteveson Gotta get good first papi
@GableSteveson What type professional or amateur?

It remains to be seen if he will finally debut this year.

Do you want to see Gable Steveson debut soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
