Superstar makes history; Breaks silence after becoming new WWE champion before WrestleMania 41

A WWE Superstar has made history just a few days out from WrestleMania 41 weekend. The star in question is Sol Ruca, who became the Women's Speed Champion after defeating veteran Candice LeRae.

The Women's Speed Championship was introduced in 2024, with Candice LeRae becoming the inaugural champion. However, LeRae's title reign came to an end after 186 days as she lost the title to Sol Ruca in a four-minute match.

With the win, Sol Ruca has become the first NXT Superstar to win the Speed Championship. She reacted to the feat with a short message after the victory, noting that she's ready to become a double champion at NXT: Stand and Deliver.

"Can you believe I am the first person from NXT to become the Speed Champion? I can’t wait to not only represent myself, but also all of NXT. It’s the rise of Ruca, baby. Now it’s time to get that Women’s North American Championship at Stand and Deliver."

Sol Ruca could become a double champion at an upcoming WWE event

Sol Ruca will be in action during the WrestleMania weekend as she is one of the participants in the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder match at NXT Stand and Deliver. If the 25-year-old manages to outperform five other participants, she could become one of the youngest double champions in WWE history.

The title is currently vacant as Stephanie Vaquer recently relinquished it after winning a title vs title match against Guilia. The two women will once again clash for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand and Deliver. However, the match this time will also involve Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker.

NXT Stand and Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, the same day as Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. The show will feature five other matches in addition to the aforementioned two.

