Superstar provides injury update after scary botch at recent wrestling event

Wrestling can often be a dangerous method of entertainment, with wrestlers putting their lives on the line. Following a recent injury due to a botch, Yuya Uemura has provided a health update.

At a recent IMPACT Wrestling TV Taping on February 25, Yuya Uemura went through a dangerous botch and was feared to have been grievously injured. He faced Sami Callihan during the taping. Unfortunately, the match had to end early when he landed on his head after a powerbomb went wrong.

The move came after Callihan hit him with a powerbomb while Uemura was on the middle rope. Paramedics were called in, and they checked on him before taking him away.

"Just saw Sami Callihan drop Uemura on his head on a powerbomb and have to get seen by paramedics. Legit injury. Yikes."

The video can be seen below.

PW Insider reported on it, saying the match would not be airing. Fans were scared as this same botch has ended careers in the past.

Fans can rest easy, though, as Uemura has now talked about it, providing an injury update. He said he was "good" and would get revenge on Callihan soon.

For Yuya Uemura, this also is a missed opportunity for him to showcase his wrestling in the United States

On his Instagram, Uemara went into detail and talked about his struggles at IMPACT Wrestling.

He said that it was a three-day series, and on the first day, he realized he didn't have a match and was depressed.

"IMPACT in Las Vegas. This time it's a three-day series, with the PPV on the first day and tapings on the remaining two days. Often I don't know if my match is on or not until I arrive at the venue. This time it was like that too, and when I arrived at the venue, my name was not there. It brings back memories of last October, when I arrived thinking it was a given that I would have a match, but there was no match and I was quite depressed."

On the second day, Callihan knocked him out because of the powerbomb and had to miss the match on his third day.

"On the second day, despite being set up for a match, I was knocked out by a powerbomb from my opponent. And I had to miss the match on the third day as well. I felt blue that I couldn't even make use of the opportunities I was given, but I guess there's no time to be depressed. Everyone is so kind."

However, he refused to give up, saying that he had no intention of going back to Japan and would succeed in the USA. For now, he was relaxing and went out to eat with KUSHIDA.

While he's not reached his wrestling goal at the moment, Uemura's future looks brighter after the positive injury update.

We at Sportskeeda wish Yuya Uemura a speedy recovery.

