  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Superstar who recently exited WWE mentioned at No Mercy 2025; Huge speculation on mystery attacker

Superstar who recently exited WWE mentioned at No Mercy 2025; Huge speculation on mystery attacker

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 28, 2025 01:10 GMT
An interesting mention (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
An interesting mention (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

There was a WWE superstar who recently exited the company and was written off television via an attack. She was mentioned at No Mercy 2025, with some added speculation.

Ad

The superstar is none other than Jazmyn Nyx, who was written off WWE television this past week on NXT. She was one-third of the popular faction, Fatal Influence, with Jacy Jayne as the leader, holding the NXT Women's Championship. Fallon Henley is another crucial member, while Nyx is a relative newcomer in comparison. When Jayne and Henley found Nyx lying on the floor after a brutal assault, the NXT Women's Champion simply said that it was time for her to be thrown out anyway. Nyx later revealed that she opted not to renew her contract with WWE due to financial reasons.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the NXT Women's Championship match at No Mercy 2025 between Jacy Jayne and Lola Vice, Vic Joseph and Booker T brought up the topic of Jazmyn Nyx, revealing that she could have been attacked by either a TNA or a WWE superstar.

Ad

There has been a mixed reaction to Nyx's departure prior to No Mercy because of certain content posted by her partner, where he described wrestling as "fake". While Nyx had to later clarify that he didn't mean it, the damage was seemingly done.

Either way, post-No Mercy, everybody on NXT will be focused on the upcoming TNA Invasion, which Ava announced. There will be some massive matches, such as a winner-takes-all, title-for-title match between The Hardy Boyz and Darkstate.

Jacy Jayne was also a former TNA Knockouts Champion, and that title is now held by NXT's Kelani Jordan. So things are going to get really interesting on October 7th and it is set to be one of the biggest crossovers that WWE has been a part of in years.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications