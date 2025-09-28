Superstar who recently exited WWE mentioned at No Mercy 2025; Huge speculation on mystery attacker

There was a WWE superstar who recently exited the company and was written off television via an attack. She was mentioned at No Mercy 2025, with some added speculation.The superstar is none other than Jazmyn Nyx, who was written off WWE television this past week on NXT. She was one-third of the popular faction, Fatal Influence, with Jacy Jayne as the leader, holding the NXT Women's Championship. Fallon Henley is another crucial member, while Nyx is a relative newcomer in comparison. When Jayne and Henley found Nyx lying on the floor after a brutal assault, the NXT Women's Champion simply said that it was time for her to be thrown out anyway. Nyx later revealed that she opted not to renew her contract with WWE due to financial reasons.In the NXT Women's Championship match at No Mercy 2025 between Jacy Jayne and Lola Vice, Vic Joseph and Booker T brought up the topic of Jazmyn Nyx, revealing that she could have been attacked by either a TNA or a WWE superstar.There has been a mixed reaction to Nyx's departure prior to No Mercy because of certain content posted by her partner, where he described wrestling as &quot;fake&quot;. While Nyx had to later clarify that he didn't mean it, the damage was seemingly done.Either way, post-No Mercy, everybody on NXT will be focused on the upcoming TNA Invasion, which Ava announced. There will be some massive matches, such as a winner-takes-all, title-for-title match between The Hardy Boyz and Darkstate.Jacy Jayne was also a former TNA Knockouts Champion, and that title is now held by NXT's Kelani Jordan. So things are going to get really interesting on October 7th and it is set to be one of the biggest crossovers that WWE has been a part of in years.