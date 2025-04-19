Superstar teases huge appearance change after losing WWE championship ahead of WrestleMania 41

A huge title change took place ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 as Axiom and Nathan Frazer lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Hank and Tank. Following the loss, Axiom teased a huge appearance change.

Axiom and Frazer, collectively known as Fraxiom, combined forces toward the end of 2023 after the former defeated the latter in a singles match. The duo did not take long to win the NXT Tag Team Championship, defeating the Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker) to win the title. Their first title reign ended after 126 days as they lost the gold to Andre Chase and Ridge Holland.

Fraxiom regained the title in a rematch 19 days later to become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. The pair's second title reign ended moments ago at NXT Stand and Deliver 2025, where they lost the gold to Hank and Tank.

Following the loss, Axiom took to X to tease an appearance change, seemingly hinting that he could remove his mask. The 27-year-old WWE Superstar posted a picture of a Spider-Man comic book, where the superhero talked about making a change and becoming "a man."

Axiom made his WWE debut without a mask. He was then known as A-Kid. The two-time NXT Tag Team Champion was repackaged in 2022.

