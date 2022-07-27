Superstar threatens Wade Barrett and warns he could break WWE commentator's collarbone

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh called out Bron Breakker and threatened former superstar Wade Barrett in a unique segment on NXT 2.0.

The Irish Superstar debuted on the developmental brand by assaulting the NXT Champion following his match at The Great American Bash. McDonagh was previously with NXT UK and was also the Cruiserweight Champion.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, McDonagh made his way through the spectators, insulting a fan and former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett. JD McDonagh extended a handshake to Barrett and cited that he could break his hand with a slight twist. Additionally, he terrified Wade Barrett's fellow commentator, an already terrified Victor Joseph.

After the segment, the former NXT UK star called out Bron Breakker in a bid to challenge him for the title. McDonagh attempted a headbutt which was countered by the NXT Champion, who punched him. It left the former Cruiserweight Champion wil a bleeding mouth.

JD McDonagh seems determined to capture the NXT Title. It remains to be seen whether a match between him and Bron Breakker will be booked any time soon.

