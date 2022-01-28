×
"Sure" - 16-time champion claims that he would like to work with WWE Superstar Riddle

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been highly impressive over the past few months in WWE
Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 28, 2022 08:50 PM IST
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has admitted that he would like to work alongside current RAW Superstar Riddle.

During a recent interaction on Twitter, a fan asked RVD whether he'd want to work alongside the former RAW Tag Team Champion. In a brief response, Van Dam noted that he's open to the idea.

Check out Rob Van Dam's response below when asked about working alongside the King of Bros:

Sure twitter.com/ukwasimperviz/…

Rob Van Dam is arguably one of the most renowned high-flying legends in recent history. A former multi-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, RVD has made his mark in the industry, mostly with his work under the ECW and WWE banner.

In recent years, RVD hasn't competed as a WWE star, but back in 2019, he appeared on WWE programming. He made a brief cameo on the special RAW Reunion episode, when he was associated with IMPACT Wrestling. Van Dam later left the promotion, so the legendary performer is now a free agent.

Riddle's current run with WWE saw him drop the RAW Tag Team Championships

Over the past few months, Riddle has formed quite the dynamic partnership with Randy Orton on RAW. The two men, collectively known as RK-Bro, are former RAW Tag Team Champions; they won the titles from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam 2021.

The duo went on to enjoy a successful reign as RAW Tag Team Champions. In one highlight, Riddle and Orton successfully defended the titles in a rematch against Styles and Omos at Crown Jewel 2021.

What a win for @RandyOrton! @SuperKingofBros is on cloud nine.#WWERaw https://t.co/KgHOHWpUMN

While being an active performer on RAW, the King of Bros also made a return to WWE NXT 2.0, as he was revealed to be the Shaman for MSK. The former NXT Tag Team Champion teamed up with MSK for a match against Imperium.

On January 10, 2022, episode of RAW, RK-Bro lost their RAW Tag Championship to Alpha Academy, the team of Chad Gable and Otis. The popular duo is now focused on earning a chance to win their titles back.

Do you want to see Rob Van Dam work with Riddle? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
