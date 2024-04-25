Surprise #2 pick in the WWE Draft would draw ratings, ex-writer says (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on which superstars should be treated as a priority in the 2024 WWE Draft. The former wrestling writer thinks main roster newcomer Tiffany Stratton is among the talents that both RAW and SmackDown should aim to recruit.

The 2024 WWE Draft will begin on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and end on the April 29 episode of RAW. Current SmackDown star Stratton will be drafted on the second night of the roster changes on RAW.

Speaking to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo selected Stratton as his second pick in a mock draft:

"You know I'm all about the ratings, bro, and we gotta get ratings. I gotta beat Dr. Chris' behind, bro, head-to-head, so I'm going strictly for ratings, and based on what she wore on SmackDown last week, bro, I'm going number two Tiffany Stratton. Based on her SmackDown outfit a week ago, ratings! Ratings, bro! That's a little surprise pick, but I am choosing her as my sole women's wrestler." [3:50 – 4:29]

The 2024 WWE Draft will be overseen by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and his SmackDown counterpart, Nick Aldis. The on-screen authority figures have made several decisions regarding talent moves in recent months.

Tiffany Stratton's impact ahead of the 2024 WWE Draft

On February 2, Tiffany Stratton moved to SmackDown after two-and-a-half years in NXT. The former NXT Women's Champion made an immediate impression by defeating Michin, Zelina Vega, and Liv Morgan in her first three singles matches.

Despite portraying a villain, Stratton received loud cheers when she competed in the Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia, on February 24.

Stratton's most notable main roster moment so far occurred on the April 19 episode of SmackDown. At the end of Bayley's WWE Women's Championship defense against Naomi, the 24-year-old attacked both competitors to cause a no-contest finish.

