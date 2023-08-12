Surprise conclusion to Bloodline SmackDown segment draws reaction from WWE legend

The Bloodline's surprise conclusion to SmackDown drew a reaction from a WWE legend.

The Bloodline storyline seems to be getting more interesting as days pass by which has also gotten the attention of JBL. After the Usos betrayed Roman Reigns, Jey was set to challenge his cousin for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso showed up and betrayed his brother costing him the title. Tonight on the blue brand, Jey demanded that Jimmy explain his actions.

While Jimmy Uso mentioned that he did what he did because he didn't want his brother to end up like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso didn't buy his brother's explanation. When Reigns stepped in and asked Jey to acknowledge him, Jey attacked Roman and Solo Sikoa.

He then called for his brother to come back to the ring and when he did, Jey superkicked him in the face before stating that he quit the WWE.

This segment has drawn a positive reaction from JBL who tweeted about it following the show.

"When I thought the Bloodline story couldn’t get any hotter. WOW! This is awesome."

Check out the tweet here.

Screengrab of JBL's tweet

Now that Jey Uso has quit the WWE, it remains to be seen what will happen to Jimmy on SmackDown.

What did you make of this segment on SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.

