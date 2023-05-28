Create

"Surprise, Surprise" - 29-year-old RAW star breaks silence after helping Trish Stratus win at Night at Champions 2023

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 28, 2023 01:31 IST
The WWE Hall of Famer got the W thanks to some help
Trish Stratus got a huge win against Becky Lynch at Night of Champions 2023. It wasn't a clean win by any means, which shouldn't be surprising, given that she is a heel. The 29-year-old star who helped Stratus get the win broke her silence.

Zoey Stark was recently drafted to RAW after going through the developmental brand for over two years. She was announced as one of the few NXT picks for the main roster, and she established herself as a heel after a backstage interaction with Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae. Becky Lynch, meanwhile, has been in a feud with Trish Stratus, who turned heel soon after WrestleMania 39.

Zoey Stark simply tweeted "Surprise, Surprise" in response to her new alliance with Trish Stratus.

Surprise, Surprise 😏 twitter.com/WWE/status/166…

Zoey Stark appeared from underneath the ring while the referee was distracted, hitting Becky Lynch with Z-360 to the face. It, unfortunately, led to Becky Lynch getting busted open.

The feud between Lynch and Stratus is expected to go on for longer. With Money in the Bank coming up, we will have to wait and see if either of them will compete for the briefcase.

.@trishstratuscom has defeated @BeckyLynchWWE at #WWENOC… thanks to @ZoeyStarkWWE!? @SonySportsNetwk @SonyLIV https://t.co/L28pVEe9S3

One thing seems to be certain now - that the WWE Hall of Famer's run will extend until SummerSlam at least.

