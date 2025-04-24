  • home icon
Surprising backstage role for Jey Uso revealed following WrestleMania 41

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 24, 2025 00:57 GMT
WWE CCO Triple H and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, The Usos at WrestleMania 41
WWE CCO Triple H and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, The Usos at WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso continues to cement his legacy as a top WWE Superstar. Jey and brother Jimmy Uso made their names as tag team legends and found new fame with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline. The younger Uso has been on his own for 20 months, and now a surprising development has been revealed from backstage.

Main Event Jey feuded with Gunther over the World Heavyweight Championship for months. The war between Uso and The Ring General went back even further, with Jey failing to win the Intercontinental Championship, and advance in the King of the Ring tournament. Things changed at WrestleMania 41 as Jey opened Night One by defeating the Imperium boss in almost 17 minutes, ending Gunther's reign at 258 days.

WWE's new World Heavyweight Champion is also a locker-room legend, according to Wade Barrett. The SmackDown commentator took to X today to share a ringside photo from Allegiant Stadium. Barrett captioned the photo with immense praise for the Anoa'i family star and labeled him the coolest to do it. He also appreciated the Samoan twin for his backstage influence, calling him a 'locker-room legend.'

"From the bottom rung of the ladder in FCW ‘08 to the top of the industry as Heavyweight Champion of the World in ‘25. Amazing to witness the journey of a locker-room legend Main Event Jey Uso. The coolest to ever do it. #YEET #WrestleMania," Wade Barrett wrote with the photo below.
Uso celebrated his big win on Monday's RAW after WrestleMania 41. Sami Zayn came out to congratulate his Bloodline brother, and then Jimmy Uso joined them for a celebration to end the lengthy segment.

Triple H praises Jey Uso as World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H is among the many people giving Jey Uso praise after his first World Heavyweight Championship victory. The Chief Content Officer shared a backstage photo and video with the champ along with a message of congratulations.

"You cannot teach what Jey Uso has... His connection to our audience, his passion, his charisma... and generations of this business running through his veins. Jey @WWEUsos is your new World Heavyweight Champion. Congratulations…and… [raising hands emoji] YEET [raising hands emoji]," Triple H wrote.

It remains to be seen what's next for Main Event Jey. While not announced for a match or segment, Uso is advertised for next week's RAW in Kansas City.

Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

